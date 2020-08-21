B. Riley Comments on Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

Shares of FL stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,317 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,617 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.7% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

