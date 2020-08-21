Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Nate C. Carey Sells 3,046 Shares of Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.76. The stock had a trading volume of 945,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,659. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Ball by 8,261.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,470 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,603,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 250.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,828,000 after buying an additional 1,006,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 818,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,973,000 after buying an additional 515,080 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

