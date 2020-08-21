Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 30th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.9 days.

Shares of HXPLF stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

