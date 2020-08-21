BidaskClub Lowers Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of GNLN opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.36. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $145,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 115,267 shares of company stock valued at $400,713 over the last ninety days. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Greenlane by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Greenlane by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

