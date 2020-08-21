Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $78.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.90.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 150,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $9,527,436.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,645.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $559,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,932,176 shares of company stock worth $259,681,504 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.05. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $104.79.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

