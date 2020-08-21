BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.72 million, a P/E ratio of -61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 685,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,932,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $281,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,924.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,504 shares of company stock worth $9,442,242 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.