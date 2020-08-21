Bitcoinus Reaches Market Cap of $3,482.05 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,482.05 and approximately $73.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00051265 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,630.05 or 0.98839834 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002185 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000543 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00191868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004463 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

