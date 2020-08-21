BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Earnings Results

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

NYSE:BJ opened at $44.46 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,736.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $208,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,660 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

