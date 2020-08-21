BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Down 53.8% in July

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 321,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.