BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) Short Interest Up 37.0% in July

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MFT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.94. 22,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,879. BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment by 289.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment by 75.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment in the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.