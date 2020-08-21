Blakecoin (BLC) Market Cap Achieves $9,560.34

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $9,560.34 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,766.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.54 or 0.03463555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.41 or 0.02502123 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00523648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.16 or 0.00868262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00058680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00671266 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 27,104,558 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

