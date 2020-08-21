bluebird bio’s (BLUE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BLUE has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $636,849.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $28,433.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,716 shares of company stock valued at $110,272 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 36.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 69.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 63.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

