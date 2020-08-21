BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) to “Outperform”

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

OTCMKTS:ERRPF opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

