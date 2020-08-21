BowLeven (LON:BLVN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.82

Shares of BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $4.49. BowLeven shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 78,772 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

BowLeven Company Profile (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

