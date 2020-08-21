Brokerages Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Kirby reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $541.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.37 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kirby by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kirby by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,739. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Kirby has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $92.30.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

