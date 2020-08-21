Brokerages Anticipate Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 219.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.33. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

