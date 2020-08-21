Brokerages Set Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target at $2.30

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

