Brokerages Set Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) PT at $31.25

Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUE. BidaskClub downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 7,500 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $116,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,525.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,299 shares of company stock valued at $526,046. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 552,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 414,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after buying an additional 410,373 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 247,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 174,137 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a negative net margin of 987.00%. Analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.