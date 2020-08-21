Brokerages Set Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) PT at $67.90

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 83.7% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 255.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

