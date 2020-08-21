Brokerages Set Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Price Target at $15.26

Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAC shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.96 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.70. Macerich has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $32.20.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macerich will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Macerich by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,562,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,811,000 after purchasing an additional 447,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Macerich by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,437 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 78.8% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,151,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Macerich by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

