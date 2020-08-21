Brokerages Set Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Target Price at $5.08

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

MESA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

