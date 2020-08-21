Brokerages Set Slack (NYSE:WORK) PT at $34.05

Slack (NYSE:WORK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WORK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $36,931,587.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,313.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,997.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,275,290 shares of company stock valued at $75,703,607 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Slack by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Slack in the 1st quarter valued at $890,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Slack by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 33,271 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Slack by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 255,139 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

