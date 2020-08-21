Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Compass Point downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $7.27 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 68.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

