Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dundee Precious Metals Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

DPM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

Shares of DPM opened at C$9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.03. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.20 and a twelve month high of C$10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 299.03.

In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 37,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total value of C$382,501.00. Also, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.14, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$5,577.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

