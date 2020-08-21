Brokers Offer Predictions for Science Applications International Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.44. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Science Applications International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 1,450 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.