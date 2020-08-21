Brokers Set Expectations for Dana Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Dana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded Dana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

NYSE DAN opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 2.54. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $19.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 311.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Dana by 164.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 24,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 203.6% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

