BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRT. TheStreet lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $210.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.99.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 83,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 240.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,897 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 141.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 35.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 33,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 33,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

