Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC) Trading Up 4.1%

Cadence Minerals PLC (LON:KDNC) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.40 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.10 ($0.20). Approximately 3,933,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,580,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31.

About Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC)

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. It is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Minerals plc and changed its name to Cadence Minerals Plc in March 2017. Cadence Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

