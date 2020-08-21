Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis Acquires 2,690 Shares

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,690 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.17 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,921.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Marcus Lemonis bought 2,958 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $99,980.40.

On Friday, August 14th, Marcus Lemonis bought 2,975 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,012 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $100,058.64.

On Monday, August 10th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,080 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $100,284.80.

On Thursday, June 11th, Marcus Lemonis bought 23,500 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $499,845.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Marcus Lemonis bought 13,975 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $300,183.00.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,394. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 4.15.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

