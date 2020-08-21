Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,933 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Camping World worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Camping World by 109.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 423,790 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 127.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 292,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Camping World by 116.5% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 406,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 219,011 shares in the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWH traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 134.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $17,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brent L. Moody acquired 1,500 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 53,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,403 over the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

