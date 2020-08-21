Canaccord Genuity Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$80.50

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$79.00 to C$80.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMO. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$81.54.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$76.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.24. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$55.76 and a one year high of C$104.75.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.9818652 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Cope acquired 1,300 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$76.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,071,876.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

