Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 68.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Canfor from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canfor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canfor from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. Canfor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

