Canfor (TSE:CFP) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$19.50 to C$23.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canfor traded as high as C$19.06 and last traded at C$18.47, with a volume of 674410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.23.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFP. TD Securities raised their price target on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Canfor alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -16.82.

Canfor Company Profile (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.