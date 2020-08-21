Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Unity Biotechnology Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.14). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on UBX. Roth Capital downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unity Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

UBX opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.