Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.86. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,686,000 after buying an additional 114,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

