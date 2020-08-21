Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $161,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $155,025.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $156,787.50.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $308,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $138,787.50.

CSTL traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $901.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.86. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 67.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after buying an additional 441,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $11,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 280,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $7,713,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

