C&C Group (LON:CCR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $239.51

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $239.51 and traded as low as $215.50. C&C Group shares last traded at $215.50, with a volume of 433,743 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on C&C Group from GBX 204 ($2.67) to GBX 207 ($2.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 230.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 238.80. The company has a market capitalization of $659.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider Stewart Gilliland bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £43,000 ($56,216.50).

About C&C Group (LON:CCR)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

