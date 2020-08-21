CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Receives $9.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

CECE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $305.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $75.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 3,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,801.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek bought 25,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,490,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,420,968.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,770 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

