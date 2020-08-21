China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE CHL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. 723,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,422. China Mobile has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 5%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHL. ValuEngine cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, New Street Research lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in China Mobile by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in China Mobile by 1,047.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in China Mobile by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in China Mobile by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 89,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

