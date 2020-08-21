CIBC Increases Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$7.50

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$3.80 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday.

Orla Mining has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

