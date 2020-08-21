Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.58. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

