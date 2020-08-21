Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CAO Prat Bhatt Sells 2,873 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,275,510. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

