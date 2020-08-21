Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Irving Tan Sells 4,141 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.93. 280,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,275,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $176.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,300,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 33,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 429,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 43,583 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 91,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

