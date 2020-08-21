Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Announces Earnings Results

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.45.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

