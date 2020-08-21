Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Clean Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CETY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Clean Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2,516,970 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.

About Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, builds, and markets clean energy products focused on energy efficiency. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity. It also offers a range of electrical, mechanical, and software engineering services; electronics manufacturing services; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.