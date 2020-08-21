Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) Stock Price Down 0%

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) was down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.13. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.58% of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

