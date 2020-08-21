Comparing ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:RNLX) & Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:RNLX) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ALX Oncology and Guardant Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALX Oncology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Guardant Health 0 0 6 0 3.00

ALX Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.76%. Guardant Health has a consensus target price of $113.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.35%. Given ALX Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ALX Oncology is more favorable than Guardant Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Guardant Health shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Guardant Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ALX Oncology and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALX Oncology N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health -45.53% -13.35% -11.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ALX Oncology and Guardant Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALX Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health $214.38 million 43.41 -$75.65 million ($0.84) -111.44

ALX Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health.

Summary

Guardant Health beats ALX Oncology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALX Oncology

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform, which employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications. It also provides LUNAR-1 for minimal residual disease and recurrence detection in cancer survivors. In addition, the company is developing LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical trial referral, and liquid biopsy testing development and support services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

