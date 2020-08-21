Comparing Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) & TransCoastal (NYSE:TCEC)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and TransCoastal (OTCMKTS:TCEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and TransCoastal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy -10.63% -8.03% -4.25% TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenovus Energy and TransCoastal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $15.21 billion 0.40 $1.65 billion $0.28 17.61 TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TransCoastal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cenovus Energy and TransCoastal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 7 7 0 2.50 TransCoastal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 98.33%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than TransCoastal.

Risk and Volatility

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransCoastal has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.1% of TransCoastal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats TransCoastal on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. Its Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, and include interests in natural gas processing facilities. The company's Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About TransCoastal

TransCoastal Corporation, an energy development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It holds interests in approximately 100 acquired or divested wells; and 200 undeveloped locations covering an area of approximately 6000 acres of leased oil and gas property located primarily in the panhandle area of west Texas. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

