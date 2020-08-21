Comparing Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) & Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and Endo International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol Gel Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25 Endo International 2 1 4 0 2.29

Sol Gel Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 208.68%. Endo International has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 77.78%. Given Sol Gel Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sol Gel Technologies is more favorable than Endo International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of Sol Gel Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Endo International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Endo International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sol Gel Technologies and Endo International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol Gel Technologies $22.90 million 7.28 -$24.61 million ($1.26) -6.49 Endo International $2.91 billion 0.24 -$422.64 million $2.38 1.26

Sol Gel Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endo International. Sol Gel Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sol Gel Technologies and Endo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol Gel Technologies -210.73% -46.18% -40.10% Endo International -5.25% -91.41% 7.23%

Risk & Volatility

Sol Gel Technologies has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endo International has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Endo International beats Sol Gel Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals. The U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment offers solid oral extended-release, solid oral immediate-release, abuse-deterrent products, liquids, semi-solids, patches, powders, ophthalmics, sprays, and sterile injectables, as well as products for the pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, women's health, and cardiovascular disease markets. The U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides XIAFLEX for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's diseases; SUPPRELIN LA for central precocious puberty treatment; TESTOPEL, a long-acting implantable pellet for the treatment of central precocious puberty; NASCOBAL, a nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; and AVEED for the treatment of hypogonadism. This segment also offers pain management products, such as PERCOCET, VOLTAREN Gel, and LIDODERM; TESTIM Gel for the treatment of endogenous testosterone; and FORTESTA Gel for hypogonadism treatment. The International Pharmaceuticals segment offers specialty pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas comprising attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, women's health, and oncology. It sells its branded pharmaceuticals and generics directly to specialty physicians, retailers, clinics, government agencies, doctors, retail and specialty pharmacies, and specialty distributors, as well as through wholesale drug distributors. Endo International plc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.