Comparing Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM) and Novan (OTCMKTS:NOVN)

Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM) and Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Targeted Medical Pharma and Novan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A Novan -378.10% N/A -53.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Novan shares are held by institutional investors. 69.2% of Targeted Medical Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Novan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Targeted Medical Pharma and Novan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Novan $4.90 million 7.93 -$30.64 million ($0.80) -0.61

Targeted Medical Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novan.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Targeted Medical Pharma and Novan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Targeted Medical Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Novan 0 1 1 0 2.50

Novan has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Novan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novan is more favorable than Targeted Medical Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

Targeted Medical Pharma has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novan has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Targeted Medical Pharma

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, doing business as Physician Therapeutics, develops and commercializes amino acid based medications to physicians, pharmacies, and patients in the United States. It offers a line of patented amino acid based medical food products, dietary supplements, and generic drugs primarily for the treatment of metabolic syndrome/obesity; sleep disorders associated with anxiety; hypertension; viral infections; cognitive disorders/fatigue; sleep disorders associated with depression, fibromyalgia, and PTSD; pain disorders and inflammatory conditions/fibromyalgia; osteoarthritis and joint disorders; and peripheral neuropathy. The company also provides a proprietary billing process and supporting software (PDRx) that facilitates physician dispensing; provides inventory control; and assists regulatory reporting. In addition, it offers billing and collection services relating to its products on behalf of dispensing physician clients to private insurance and workers' compensation insurance. Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. distributes its products through a network of distributors and an internal sales force that sells products directly to dispensing physician clients. The company was formerly known as Targeted Medical Foods and changed its name to Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. in 2006. Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Novan

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. The company's clinical stage product candidates comprise SB208, a topical antifungal gel that is in Phase II proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream, which is in Phase Ib trial for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases, such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. It has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Orion Corporation to manufacture topical nitric oxide-releasing product candidates. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

